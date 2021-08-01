'Irresponsible': White House official calls out western media for missing facts

A White House official took to Twitter to call out western media for not mentioning an important point while quoting CDC’s warning about the Delta variant of coronavirus.

In an internal paper, the US Centers for Sickness Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that the Delta variant of coronavirus can be passed on even by vaccinated people and may even be deadlier than previous strains of COVID-19.

US' CDC had stressed that the Delta variant can be transmitted from vaccinated people too. However, the officials also stressed that the unvaccinated people were 10 times more likely to become seriously ill or die than those who were vaccinated.

Vaccinated people were less likely to become infected, according to the CDC.

However, turns out, some western media houses missed stating the whole fact and only mentioned that the vaccinated people can get infect and transmit Delta variant Covid cases.

Looking at media reports, White House's Deputy Director of Strategic Communications & Engagement and a member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, Ben Wakana, took to Twitter to call out all these said media reports.

Completely irresponsible.



3 days ago the CDC made clear that vaccinated individuals represent a VERY SMALL amount of transmission occurring around the country.



Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.



Unreal to not put that in context. — Ben Wakana (@benwakana46) July 30, 2021

"Vaccinated people do not transmit the virus at the same rate as unvaccinated people and if you fail to include that context you're doing it wrong," Wakana tweeted.

Let's be clear. If 10 vaccinated people walk into a room full of COVID, about 9 of them would walk out of the room WITH NO COVID. Nine of them. — Ben Wakana (@benwakana46) July 30, 2021

Explaining his earlier tweet, he added in a new tweet, "Let’s be clear. If 10 vaccinated people walk into a room full of COVID, about 9 of them would walk out of the room WITH NO COVID. Nine of them."