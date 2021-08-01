Donald Trump lashes out at justice department for releasing notes

Former US President Donald Trump has defended his comments to the top Department of Justice (DoJ) officials saying the US election 2020 was full of corruption.

On Friday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes that proved Trump was pressurising officials to investigate election fraud and asked the officials to overturn the US election 2020 as "corrupt".

However, Trump was not happy with this new turn of events and criticised the Oversight and Reform Committee for releasing these documents. He also said that it was wrong of the officials to describe his requests as an attempt to "overturn the election".

"The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents--including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020 — that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election," Trump said.

He has once again reiterated his claims of elections being rigged after he lost the White House control to Joe Biden.

"In fact, it is just the opposite. The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote," Trump said. "The American People want, and demand, that the President of the United States, its chief law enforcement officer in the country, stand with them to fight for Election Integrity and to investigate attempts to undermine our nation."