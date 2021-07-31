US DoJ orders IRS to hand over Trump’s tax returns to a House panel 

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been ordered by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday to hand over Donald Trump’s tax returns to a House committee, saying the panel had 'invoked sufficient reasons' for requesting them.

In a matter of hours, it seems to be a second blow for Trump after leaked DoJ memos revealed that he pressured top officials to falsely label the 2020 election as corrupt as a part of his campaign to overturn the election defeat at the hands of Joe Biden. He also told them, “Leave the rest to me.”

The order to release Trump’s tax returns to the ways and means committee was applauded by House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a statement, Pelosi said, “Today, the Biden administration has delivered a victory for the rule of law, as it respects the public interest by complying with Chairman (Richard) Neal’s request for Donald Trump’s tax returns.”

“Access to former President Trump’s tax returns is a matter of national security. The American people deserve to know the facts of his troubling conflicts of interest and undermining of our security and democracy as president.”

