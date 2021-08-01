Finally, Afghan government sends reinforcements to Herat as fighting intensifies 

A day after Taliban made advances towards central parts of the city, the Afghanistan government has deployed more troops to Herat on Sunday.

The move came after former mujahedeen leader and senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami Mohammad Ismail Khan, who leads the fight against the Taliban in Herat along with scores of public resistance forces, criticised the defence ministry for delay in sending reinforcements to Herat.

The clashes have been happening in the city of Heart for the fourth day. In southern Herat, Malan Bridge was taken over by Taliban on Saturday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said hundreds of reinforcements have arrived in the city on Sunday morning to check Taliban’s advances.

Due to the ongoing clashes, hundreds of families have been displaced from southern parts of Herat city, local officials said.

On Saturday, some lawmakers and analysts have criticised Taliban attacks in Herat as a clear violation of their commitment to the Doha agreement. Taliban has also said that the group has made no commitment of not attacking major cities.

