Pak Foreign Minister says Taliban will not allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan 

Afghan Taliban will not allow Daesh militants to penetrate into their country, said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The foreign minister made the statement while addressing a press conference at Multan's Raza Hall on Saturday. He added the Afghan forces have the capacity to combat Daesh, a report by The News said on Sunday.

Qureshi said peace in Afghanistan was important for regional stability. And Pakistan is in consultation with other countries in the region to ensure the development and prosperity of the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have for weeks launched withering assaults in different parts of the country and are making significant territorial gains largely in sparsely populated rural areas as the US military withdrawal is at the final stages.

In recent weeks, they have brought increasing pressure on several provincial capitals and seized key border crossings.

The capture of any major urban centre would take their current offensive to another level and fuel concerns that the army is incapable of resisting the Taliban's battlefield gains.

The government has repeatedly dismissed the Taliban's steady territorial gains over the summer as lacking strategic value.

(With inputs from agencies)