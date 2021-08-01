'Underwater': Polls suggest Kamala Harris least popular Vice President since 1970s

After just six months in the White House as the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has become the most unpopular VP since at least the 1970s.

Recent polls have revealed that Kamala Harris’ ratings have hit a record low as the majority of the Americans disapprove of her job performance.

As per local polls reported in the local media, such as the Telegraph, Harris’ ratings have dipped so low that she is now being indicated to be "underwater".

Two recent polls have concluded that 46 per cent of Americans approved of Harris, whereas 47 and 48 per cent of locals disapproved of the new VP. On the other hand, US President Joe Biden has gained 51.3 per cent approval, while only 44.9 per cent disapproved.

Her low ratings have come as a surprise as Democrats had expected her to not only help in Biden’s victory in US election 2020, but some strategists had also hoped that she would be able to replace Biden in the next elections.

Harris is the first African-American, Indian-origin female Vice President of the United States. During her campaigning days in the US election 2020, she had gained momentum on social media platforms for her Indian-origin-related posts, her boss-like styling, and her social media presence, along with her academic achievements.

However, her unpopularity has been seen majorly in the young people. A recent poll by YouGive/Economist showed that young people aged between 18-29 years found Harris "unfavourable" and only 36 per cent found her to be "favourable".

Her rating has also suffered in Hispanic voters, which might be a result of her role in US border policy.

The White House now aims to send her only in a few selected areas for campaigning, ahead of next year’s midterm congressional elections. Biden administration is also hoping to lift her ratings globally by sending her on more foreign trips in the coming months.