India has halted the Indus Water Treaty, closed the Attari border, expelled diplomats, among other steps, after the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed at least 27 on Tuesday. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday made announcements based on the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, recognising the "seriousness of this terrorist attack".

Pakistan has put its Air Force along the border areas on alert a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, as the country fears a Uri-type surgical strike by India, according to reports in the media.

India's BIG action after Pahalgam attack: Indus treaty halted, diplomats expelled, Pakistanis stopped from entering India

Pakistan fears Uri-type surgical strike after Pahalgam terror attack, puts Air Force on high alert - Reports

A day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and kashmir killed 26 tourists, Pakistan fears a Uri-type surgical strike by India as initial evidence suggests two of the four terrorists identified hail from the neighbouring country. According to reports in the media, Pakistan has put its Air Force along the border areas on alert.

'Cash reward of 20 lakhs': Anantnag police asks people to provide information on Pahalgam terrorists

Anantnag Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakhs (23,423.98 USD) for those who will give information about the terrorists who attacked Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, killing at least 27 and injuring many.

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam, day after Pahalgam terror attack

A day after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Tangmarg area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Mehul Choksi's bail plea rejected in Belgium: Is his extradition to India possible?

In a major victory for Indian agencies seeking Mehul Choksi's extradition, the bail plea of fugitive diamantaire was rejected by an Antwerp court of appeal on Tuesday (Apr 22). He was arrested by the Belgium authorities on April 12

'China tariffs may come down, but...': Trump changed his mind on Beijing trade war - What will happen next?

In a potential U-turn, US President Donald Trump announced that the tariffs on China may be significantly reduced if a deal is reached, however, stressed that it wont come down to zero.

Over 3000 people flown out of Srinagar in just six hours as Pahalgam attack triggers panic

A day after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, as many as 3337 passengers flew out of Srinagar in just six hours, in 20 flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said.

Pahalgam terror attack: Jharkhand man arrested for posting ‘Thank you Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba’ on social media

Jharkhand police have arrested a 31-year-old man in Bokaro for allegedly posting a message thanking Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 27 people on Tuesday (Apr 22).

IPL 2025: Klaasen's 71 takes Sunrisers Hyderabad to 143/8 against Mumbai Indians

Deepak Chahar (2/12) and Trent Boult (4/26) rattled SRH in their opening spells as Pat Cummins' side were reduced to 13/4 in the fifth over of the innings



Pahalgam terror attack effect: Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulaal faces backlash on social media, film bodies call for ban

Will Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal get released in India? Soon after the Pahalgam terror attack, several on X called for a ban on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback venture Abir Gulaal which also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead.