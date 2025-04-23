Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult ran riot as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 143/8 in ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 23).

Advertisment

Chahar (2/12) and Boult (4/26) castled SRH in their opening spells as Pat Cummins' side were reduced to 13/4 in the fifth over before Heinrich Klaasen's 71 off 44 balls and his 99-run stand with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37 balls) restored some pride.

Interestingly, all the four SRH top-order batters -- openers Travis Head (0) and Abhishek Sharma (8), Ishan Kishan (1) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2) -- were dismissed in single digits as the team could manage just 24 runs by end of the powerplay.

Watch Ishan Kishan's brain fade moment here:

Advertisment

Fairplay or facepalm? 🤯



Ishan Kishan walks... but UltraEdge says 'not out!' What just happened?!



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/sDBWQG63Cl #IPLonJioStar 👉 #SRHvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/bQa3cVY1vG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 23, 2025

SRH finished their innings at 143/8, after Boult clean bowled SRH skipper Pat Cummins on the final ball. However, SRH's comeback was remarkable, as they scored 53 runs in the final five overs.

Advertisment

Boult was MI's top wicket-taker with 4/26 in four overs. Deepak also picked 2/12 in four overs. Pandya and Bumrah got a wicket each.