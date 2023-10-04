Top 10 world news: Flash floods in India's Sikkim kill 8, FIFA announces 2030 WC venue, and more

India: The country's northeastern state of Sikkim has been receiving incessant rainfall since Tuesday night, with the southern regions receiving a record 98 mm of rain. East and West Sikkim also witnessed moderate rain. So far, at least 8 people have lost their lives in the state.

A flash flood has hit India’s northeastern Sikkim state after the Teesta River swelled to an alarming level due to a sudden cloud burst in the northern part of Mangan district.

Football's global governing body FIFA on Wednesday (October 4) announced it had reached an agreement to host the 2030 World Cup across three continents viz, South America, Africa and Europe.

As India reportedly ordered Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in the country, experts are of the view that the move could severely impact the processing of Canadian visa applications.

EU member states on Wednesday (Oct 4) reached the preliminary agreement on establishing common rules to tackle a massive influx of asylum seekers. According to experts, this is a major element of the European Union’s migration reforms.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov for research in tiny particles known as quantum dots, particles so small that their electrical and optical properties are influenced by quantum physics.

A British Army investigation has found that a teenager female soldier may have committed suicide due to months of sexual harassment by one of her bosses. Jaysley Beck, 19, who was a Royal Artillery gunner, was found dead at Larkhill camp in England in December 2021. An inquest into the exact cause of her death is pending.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit northern Philippines on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The Taliban government of Afghanistan slammed Pakistan's purported plan to expel "foreigners" Islamabad had said were illegally living in the country, and asked its neighbour to reconsider its decision.

India’s Neeraj Chopra successfully defended his javelin throw title at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as he clinched the gold on Wednesday (Oct 4) amid chaos during the final.