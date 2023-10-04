India: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Sikkim, 23 army personnel missing

A flash flood has hit India’s northeastern Sikkim state after the Teesta River swelled to an alarming level due to a sudden cloud burst in the northern part of Mangan district.

An alert was issued in the north and east districts on Wednesday by the state administration after a sudden rise in the river’s water was witnessed on Tuesday night.

Residents lying in the catchment areas of Teesta have been evacuated, while a portion of Malli Road and National Highway 10 were washed away by the overflowing Teesta River.

“Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details,” Defence Public Relations Officer spokesperson, Guwahati, said in a statement.

Around 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush, the statement added.

The army vehicles were parked at Bardang near Singtam when the flash flood occurred after the release of water from the Chungthang dam.

"Flooding of Teesta River Basin has occurred due to Cloud Burst in the Northern Part of Mangan District. All are advised to stay alert and avoid travel along the River Basin," an alert message by Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said.

All police stations in the low-lying areas have been alerted and told to evacuate the residents to safety.

Moreover, those living on the banks of the Teesta River have also been advised to evacuate their homes to ensure their safety.

Sikkim has been receiving incessant rainfall since Tuesday night, with South Sikkim recording 98 mm of rain and Namthang 90.5mm. East and West Sikkim also witnessed moderate rain.

"As regards weather forecast over Sikkim, light to moderate rainfall is expected during next 3-4 days over Sikkim," the India Meteorological Department said on X.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took stock of the situation as a flood-like situation arose after a cloud burst in Singtam.