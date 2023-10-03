Delhi Police registers anti-terror case against NewsClick, raids journalists amid China funding row

A case under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was registered by Delhi Police on Tuesday (Oct 3) and the homes of various journalists, who are affiliated with the news portal, were searched.

The step was taken by the Delhi Police amid allegations that the funding was received by the news portal from China.

The police officers from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell conducted the searches. So far, no arrests have been made, however, sources stated that few journalists were taken to the police stations for questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier registered a case against the news portal and started investigating its funding. The central agency had also attached some assets linked to the news portal.

It is still unclear if a fresh case was registered by Delhi Police under which the searches were conducted on Tuesday. The police sources stated that more information regarding the searches would be shared by the officials later.

NewsClick funding interlinked with Chinese propaganda, hints probe

In an investigation carried out by the New York Times in August, it was alleged that NewsClick is one of those organisations which were funded by a network related to US millionaire Neville Roy Singham which pushes Chinese propaganda.

In 2021, the source of funding of the news portal came under the scanner back when a case was filed against it by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police.

The case filed by the Enforcement Directorate case was said to be based on this case. NewsClick promoters were given protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court, and the matter is now in court.

Income Tax officers also searched the offices of the news portal in 2021 in an alleged tax evasion case. At that time, hitting out the officials on the crackdown against the news portal, NewsClick's editor Prabir Purakayastha said, "These investigations by various agencies, and these selective allegations, are attempts to stifle the independent journalism of media organisations - including NewsClick. The Constitution of India under Article 19(1)(a) guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression, a right central to our work.”

After the report published in the New York Times in August, Purkayastha, while speaking to the Indian Express, said, "These are not new allegations. They have been made in the past. We will respond to them in the appropriate forum, i.e. the court, as the matter is sub judice."

