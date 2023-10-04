EU member states reach preliminary deal on how to deal with migrants

EU member states on Wednesday (Oct 4) reached the preliminary agreement on establishing common rules to tackle a massive influx of asylum seekers. According to experts, this is a major element of the European Union’s migration reform.

Ambassadors of EU nations gathered in Brussels to chalk out the draft text and gain a wider consensus after a political impasse between Germany and Italy derailed the negotiations last week.

"Deal! EU Ambassadors have reached an agreement on the regulation addressing situations of crisis and force majeure in the field of migration and asylum," the Spanish presidency said on X.

Italy vs Germany impasse

Earlier, Italy opposed a part of the draft text that allowed NGO vessels, backed by Germany, to carry out ‘humanitarian efforts’ to search-and-rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

Germany defended the operations of NGO vessels, arguing that saving lives at sea is a legal, humanitarian and moral duty. On the other hand, Italy maintained that this encouraged more migrants to embark on the perilous journey.

Italian officials had previously criticised the German government for providing state funding to these NGOs.

Details about the draft Crisis Regulation

The proposed Crisis Regulation outlines rules that would be implemented during exceptional circumstances, such as the 2015-2016 migration crisis, when the European Union's asylum system faced a sudden and large influx of migrants.

To manage this unexpected situation, member states could employ stricter measures, like prolonged border stays for asylum seekers during the examination of their asylum pleas.

Additionally, the detention of rejected applicants might extend beyond the usual maximum of 12 weeks until the repatriation process is finalised.

NGOs raise concerns

Concerns raised by NGOs suggest that these exceptions could lead to significant confinement, potentially diminishing the quality of asylum procedures and increasing the risk of sending migrants back to perilous situations.

Germany, along with concerns about the rights of children and family members, had previously abstained from approving this law due to similar apprehensions.

On a different note, the Crisis Regulation also offers the possibility of expediting asylum requests for individuals fleeing extraordinary dangers like armed conflicts.

This special procedure would bypass the traditional, often lengthy asylum process, granting refugees immediate access to residence, employment, education, and social support.

This resembles the temporary protection provided to millions of Ukrainians seeking refuge in the EU during Russia's war of aggression.