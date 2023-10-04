India-Canada row: Withdrawal of diplomats to affect your Canada visa application

As India orders Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in the country, experts are of the view that the move could severely impact the processing of Canadian visa applications.

Canada maintains a large diplomatic presence in New Delhi, along with its consulates in Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai, thanks to the high volume of visa applications.

The burgeoning tensions between the two nations have so far not affected Canadian visa operations here in India but any significant reduction in the number of diplomatic personnel is sure to jeopardise the process.

It means that Indians seeking a Canadian visa might have to wait longer to get their applications approved.

Reaction from the Canadian government

Ottawa has maintained silence on the issue, even as Foreign Minister Melanie Joly Tuesday (Oct 3) said it preferred to engage “privately” on the issue.

Ironically, tensions between the two countries began when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month chose to go public with his shocking and bombshell allegations against India regarding the killing of the terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

“We are in contact with the government of India. We take Canadian diplomats’ safety very seriously,” Joly told reporters.

Watch: India-Canada row: Canada tones down on Nijjar killing row | WION

“And we will continue to engage privately because we think that diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private,” she added.

Earlier, Financial Times on Tuesday reported that India had asked Canada to withdraw 41 of 62 diplomats posted at the missions in the country. New Delhi reportedly also threatened to strip the Canadian envoys of their diplomatic immunity if they stayed back after the October 10 deadline.

India seeking diplomatic parity

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is seeking a “parity” of diplomats in strength and rank equivalence in mutual diplomatic presence.

"Their numbers here are very much higher than India's diplomatic presence...We have seen Canadian diplomatic interference in our internal affairs. This is being taken into account and parity is being sought in rank and diplomatic strength. We think Canadian numbers will go down. Discussions are going on," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on September 21.

India had already banned visas for Canadians the day after Trudeau made his bombshell claim on September 18.