Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to French-American-Russian trio for a quantum discovery
Story highlights
Nobel Chemistry Prize 2023: The names of the laureates were already leaked in the media ahead of the announcement.
Nobel Chemistry Prize 2023: The names of the laureates were already leaked in the media ahead of the announcement.
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov for research in tiny particles known as quantum dots.
The trio, whose names were leaked in the Swedish press ahead of the announcement, succeeded in producing these tiny components, that "now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumour tissue, among many other things," the jury said.
The names of the recipients had already been reported by Swedish media, several of which said they had received a press release from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences that named the three US-based chemists -- hours before the academy had even met for a final vote on the winners.
trending now
More information to be added soon.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.