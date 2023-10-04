ugc_banner

Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to French-American-Russian trio for a quantum discovery

Oct 04, 2023

French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov were awarded Nobel Chemistry Prize 2023 | The Nobel Prize Photograph:(Others)

Nobel Chemistry Prize 2023: The names of the laureates were already leaked in the media ahead of the announcement. 

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov for research in tiny particles known as quantum dots.

The trio, whose names were leaked in the Swedish press ahead of the announcement, succeeded in producing these tiny components, that "now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumour tissue, among many other things," the jury said.

The names of the recipients had already been reported by Swedish media, several of which said they had received a press release from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences that named the three US-based chemists -- hours before the academy had even met for a final vote on the winners.

