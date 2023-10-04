ugc_banner

Philippines: Country's north hit by 6.1 magnitude earthquake

ManilaEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

Philippines earthquake: A quake of 6.1 magnitude on richter scale was reported from southern region of southeast Asian nation. 

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit northern Philippines on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The earthquake was reported in the Calayan town of the Cagayan province, state-run Philippine News Agency cited the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology as saying.

The tremor, with its epicenter 22 kilometers (13 miles) northwest of Dalupiri Island, hit the region at around 11.35 a.m. (0335GMT).

There were no immediate reports of damage or loss of life.

Earlier in June, an  earthquake shook parts of the Philippines, southwest of the capital Manila.

After that, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake was felt last week on Thursday near Hukay, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) below the earth's surface, the US Geological Survey said.

Deep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage. Hukay is about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Manila.

Earlier, two strong earthquakes of magnitudes 6.2 and 4.6 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported, adding that the tremors were felt across large parts of India.

