Top 10 world news: Blast at Eidgah mosque entrance in Kabul, new fissures erupt in Canary Islands volcano, and more

In what can be called an attack on Taliban's leaders, ‘a number of civilians’ have been reportedly killed in an explosion outside Eidgah mosque in Chaman area of Kabul on Sunday. The Taliban spokesman confirmed the incident.

Also, since 1950, around 3,000 paedophiles seem to have operated in Catholic Church in France. The striking revelation has been made by the head of an independent commission, which is investigating the scandal, to AFP news agency, days ahead of the release of its report.

Since 1950, 3,000 paedophiles operated in French Catholic Church, says report

Several civilians killed in blast at Eidgah mosque entrance in Kabul

New fissures erupt in Canary Islands volcano

The erupting volcano on Spain’s Canary Islands has now blown open two more fissures, as the authorities report “intense” activity in the area. The new fissures are about 15 metres apart.

Queen Elizabeth urges Scottish parliament to tackle climate change

In her speech ahead of the Cop26 climate conference, Queen Elizabeth urged Scotland’s MSPs to tackle climate change and “help create a better, healthier future." She also highlighted the “deep and abiding affection” and happy memories she and the late Duke of Edinburgh shared of Scotland.

Pope Francis offers prayers for the victims of Ecuador's worst-ever prison riot

Pope Francis offered his prayers to victims of a prison riot at one of Ecuador's largest prisons that killed 118 inmates.

UK: 15-year-old dies from Covid on day she was scheduled for vaccine

A 15-year-old girl lost her battle to the deadly coronavirus on the same day when she was scheduled to get her vaccine.

Pak PM Imran calls President Rahmon amid tensions between Tajikistan & Taliban

Amid tensions between Tajikistan and the Taliban, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held telephonic conversation with President Emomali Rahmon on Sunday.

Sarah Everard's killer was put on Parliamentary duty 5 times despite criminal background: Reports

The policeman who killed Sarah Everard was deployed to the Parliamentary Estate five times in the past year, even after incidents of criminal nature.

Fire damages Rome's 19th century 'Iron Bridge', no injuries so far

A huge fire on Saturday night damaged Rome's famed "Iron Bridge," as parts of the 19th-century structure plunged into the River Tiber.

'Mind your uterus': Protests erupt in US against anti-abortion laws

Making sure that the government and all other lawmakers know their stand against the ‘inhumane’ and ‘discriminatory’ anti-abortion rules, tens of thousands of people took to streets across the United States.