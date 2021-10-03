UK: 15-year-old dies from Covid on day she was scheduled for vaccine

A 15-year-old girl lost her battle to the deadly coronavirus on the same day when she was scheduled to get her vaccine.

Governments and medical experts have been urging people all around the world to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The reason is that unvaccinated people have been falling prey to the deadly COVID-19 more than vaccinated people.

Jorja Halliday from Portsmouth, too, sadly, fell prey to coronavirus. She tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and died from the disease in less than a week.

Halliday was a GCSE student at the Portsmouth Academy and was known for her talents of kickboxing and music.

"She was very active, she liked to go out and spend time with her friends and loved spending time with her brothers and sisters," her 40-year-old mother, Tracey Halliday, said. "Growing up, she turned into a beautiful young lady, always wanting to help others, always there for everybody. It’s heart-wrenching because your kids are always meant to outlive you, and that’s the one thing I can’t get over."

The 15-year-old did is not reported to have any underlying health issues. However, one day she developed flu-like symptoms. Her family got her tested for Covid immediately, and found out she had COVID-19.

As soon as she tested positive, Jorja was isolated in her home, but her condition kept worsening and it became difficult for her to swallow any food item. She was prescribed antibiotics by her doctor but was soon admitted to the hospital after her heart race became the double than what it should be.

"They realised how serious it was and I was still allowed to touch her, hold her hand, hug her and everything else. They did allow me that. I’m at the point where I can’t comprehend that it’s happened," her mother said. "I was with her the whole time. They tried to put her on a ventilator to give her body a chance to recover. Her heart rate didn’t stabilise. Her heart couldn’t take the strain. They worked as well as I think they could medically, but were unable to save her."