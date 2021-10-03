Several civilians killed in blast at Eidgah mosque entrance in Kabul

In what can be called an attack on Taliban's leaders, ‘a number of civilians’ have been reportedly killed in an explosion outside Eidgah mosque in Chaman area of Kabul on Sunday. The Taliban spokesman confirmed the incident.

Some civilians had gathered at the mosque in Afghan capital to offer their condolences over the death of Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid’s mother Fateha during a memorial service.

Although the interior ministry has confirmed that at least five people have been killed till now, the local reports put the number of dead persons at 13. The victims may include Taliban guards, who were manning the area.

Ambulances could be heard arriving at the spot. Three people have also been arrested near the blast site, said unconfirmed reports.

The explosion was followed by gunfire, said witnesses at the spot. No one has immediately claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Even after the Taliban’s takeover of the war-torn country, the spate of blasts has not stopped.

Earlier, the Taliban used to target Afghanistan government officials in targeted killings. Now, it seems the same is being done by rival insurgents, such as Islamic State group, against the new rulers of the country.

There is a possibility of escalation of conflict between the two groups.

Meanwhile, gunmen shot and killed two Taliban fighters and two civilians in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Saturday, a Taliban official said.

Two other civilians were wounded in the attack, said Mohammad Hanif, a cultural official for the city's surrounding province, Nangarhar.

(With inputs from agencies)