Nearly 1,000 Taliban militants rally in Kabul to show power and unity

In a first, more than 1,000 Taliban militants rallied in Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul for a show of strength.

Taliban officials and commanders led a huge rally of men and young boys who have pledged their lives to Taliban and their principles. Nearly 1,000 militants attended the rally at the Kohdaman township in the outskirts of the capital city.

This was the first time such a rally had been organised by the terrorist group since the group took control of Afghanistan on August 16, 2021.

Militants were seen dressed in combat gear, majority of which was left by the US army. These fighters were seen carrying rifles and other weapons and waved black and white Taliban flags.

The rally was a show of strength and unity by the terrorist group which some believe might be a way of showing that all is well within the terrorist group.

Taliban began this rally by carrying out a procession in which militants marched with Taliban flags and weapons such as assault rifles, rocket launchers and more.

To add on the armed demonstration, songs about the victories of the terrorist group echoed around the venue on loudspeakers.

"America is defeated, impossible, impossible -- but possible!" one song said.

People in plain clothes also chanted pro-Taliban slogans and sounds of "Allahu Akbar" were heard from militants and Taliban supporters.

This has come at a time when Afghanistan locals have been fighting for their rights on a daily basis, especially women. In almost all of recent announcements, Taliban has kept women away from schools, jobs and women have been protesting against these restrictions that are hindering with their rights.

While Taliban claim they are adopting a more humane and advanced approach, last week Taliban militants opened fired and violently pushed women protestors who were marching in the capital city for their right to study and participate in high school.