Tensions and fears of a significant military conflict between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan remain high, with continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Kashmir and a heightened danger of terrorist activities by Pakistan-based terrorist organisations.



Although India's conventional forces are far more powerful than Pakistan's, the two nations' nuclear arsenals are comparable.



The transfer of Islamist forces and proxy organisations from Afghanistan to Kashmir threatens to exacerbate border conflict.



In the last seventy years, the two armies have battled four times.



In the current scenario, there is a red line somewhere, albeit a hypothetical one, that if crossed might lead to war.



According to the most recent study from Global Firepower Ranking, the military might of India and Pakistan is completely unmatched.



In terms of the total power index, India is only behind the United States, Russia, and China, while Pakistan is far behind in 10th place.



This is how their militaries compare:

Countries India Pakistan Global Firepower ranking 4 10 Active personnel 1,455,550 654,000 Defence budget $73,650,000,000 $12,275,000,000 Fighter aircraft 542 357 Helicopters 775 331 Combat Tank strength 4730 2680 Submarines 17 9 Naval Destroyers 10 0 Airports 346 151 Ports & Terminals 13 2 Aircraft Carriers 1 0

Pakistan lags considerably below India's military might on every metric, including land, air, and sea.

In comparison to the Indian military, Pakistan has just half the personnel. Pakistan cannot compete with India in terms of battle tanks or other munitions.

Being 'aggressive' was Pakistan's way of life — their arrogance led to a series of blundering miscalculations, a series of humiliating setbacks, and the gradual realisation that their war machine was not as effective as they believed it was.

The feeling of shame leads to bad behaviour and immoral types of combat, one of which is terrorism. Pakistan is currently unclear about how to defend its land, so it is creating religious mercenaries with barbaric beliefs in order to achieve an impossible objective.

The Pakistan Army has repeatedly humiliated its people while maintaining control over them by denying them education and keeping them religiously enslaved.



