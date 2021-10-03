Pak PM Imran calls President Rahmon amid tensions between Tajikistan & Taliban

Amid tensions between Tajikistan and the Taliban, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held telephonic conversation with President Emomali Rahmon on Sunday.

The Pakistan prime minister asserted that there was an "urgent" need to address the humanitarian needs of Afghans.

PM Imran Khan told President Rahmon that there was a need to engage with Afghanistan on the economic front in order to prevent a meltdown.

The Pakistan prime minister's move comes after he said that the US will have to recognise the Taliban "sooner or later".

Tensions between Tajikistan and the Taliban government has been mounting for the past several months. Tajikistan recently conducted military parades along the Afghan border as reports claimed Afghan special forces have been deployed in the Takhar province along the Tajik border.

Russia which has a military base in Tajikistan urged both countries to resolve their dispute. President Rakhmon had refused to recognise the Taliban's new cabinet and had slammed alleged human rights abuses carried out by the Taliban in the Panjshir province.

During its surge across Afghanistan before taking Kabul, the Taliban had seized border crossing along Tajikistan which had alerted Rahmon's forces.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, Russian President Putin had said the country needs to work with the Taliban government in Afghanistan as China, Russia, Pakistan called on the US to engage with the Taliban to ensure aid to Afghanistan.

SCO also called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan as Putin said since numerous countries have a border with Afghanistan it "directly affects the interests of the safety of SCO countries".

