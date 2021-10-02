US will have to recognise Taliban regime sooner or later, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The United States will have to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan "sooner or later", said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In an interview with TRT World, the Pakistan PM said, "They [US] are trying to find scapegoats and one of them is Pakistan." He emphasised that this was not a rational mindset for a way forward.

The prime minister has slammed US claims of Pakistan being responsible for the Afghan fallout. "Whenever this anger goes and some rationality appears in the US, they will realise how could Pakistan be responsible for this," he added.

If you analyse, the PM said, the conclusion will be anything except [blame for] Pakistan.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearings clearly implied that Americans were "completely surprised" by the Taliban coming back to power, the PM added.

Over the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the leader says the US President Joe Biden is being "unfairly targeted". Khan questioned how it could be anyone's fault when the Afghan army collapsed itself.

“The American public had no idea what was going on in Afghanistan. Gen Kayani in 2010 told President Obama that there was no military solution in Afghanistan,” added Khan.

The Pakistani leader insisted that if the US kept Afghan reserves frozen and the government collapsed in its aftermath, “the biggest loser will be the people of the country.”

Seeking a reconciliation, the leader also said the Pakistani government is in talks with some groups of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"There are different groups, which form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So, we are in talks with them. It’s a reconciliation process," PM added.

(With inputs from agencies)