Cyclone Shaheen: Heavy rains to lash coastal areas in Pakistan’s Balochistan

In another weather alert, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecasted heavy rains with strong winds along the Makran coast and other parts of Balochistan.

In the latest advisory, the Met department of the country said the “severe cyclonic storm Shaheen moved west-northwestward during the last 12 hours” and was now at a distance of about 125 kilometres south of Gwadar, 250km southwest of Ormara and 470km west of Karachi.

The department added that the storm was likely to keep moving west-northwestwards till Saturday evening and then recurve southwestward towards Oman northern coast.

The storm will bring widespread rain, wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfalls in Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till Sunday.

The Met office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Sunday as it predicts “very rough” sea conditions.

Heavy rains can also lead to urban flooding in Gwadar, Ormara, Pasni, Jiwani Turbat, while windstorms may cause damage to vulnerable structures along Makran coast, the department added in the advisory.

Earlier, the Sindh government on Thursday night announced that all educational institutions across the province would stay closed due to the storm.

