Will Pakistan stop aiding terrorists ever?  

With the arrest of a new terrorist from Pakistan, the country’s blatant role in supporting terrorism for its nefarious gains against neighbouring nations has again come to light.

At several forums, numerous Indian leaders and diplomats have been reiterating the same for years.

Several leaders from Afghanistan before the takeover by Taliban had also voiced their concern about Pakistan’s support to the group’s terrorists in Afghanistan. The most vocal of the lot was former Afghanistan vice president Amrullah Saleh. Scores of top Afghan Taliban leaders were seen hiding in Pakistan. And Pakistan also played a crucial role in Taliban’s win in the war-torn country.

For decades, Pakistan has also been allegedly aiding terrorists to fulfill its evil objectives against India too.

Be it the 'Bleed India with a Thousand Cuts' or ‘Operation Tupac’, the Pakistan has been making concerted efforts to wage covert war against India using insurgents at multiple locations.

The country through its intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been making plans for taking revenge for incurring losses in the Indo-Pak wars and humiliation during the liberation of East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh.

The Pakistan seems to have tried several ways to put India down for many decades. These methods include cross-border terrorism, plane hijacks, bomb blasts, etc.

The striking revelations were also made by captured terrorists, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba member Ajmal Kasab, who took part in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

According to the latest Congressional report on terrorism, Pakistan is home to at least 12 groups designated as 'foreign terrorist organisations' by the US, including five of them being India-centric like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Pakistan has been supporting these terror groups for years. Several camps have also been established across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for training of the terrorists.

Most of them are usually lured for monetary gains or brainwashed with fanatic ideologies.

And now, the country is also facing the brunt of this measure as the Pakistan Army has been on the target of several terror groups like Pakistan Taliban and Balochistan Liberation Army.

While addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted Pakistan without mentioning its name by saying that countries with "regressive thinking" that are using terrorism as a "political tool" need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them.

But the real question is that will the Pakistan learn from these experiences and mend its ways to ensure its own growth and success. Only time will tell.

