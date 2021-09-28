35 terror attacks, 52 deaths in August: Taliban victory in Afghanistan fuels terrorism in Pakistan

As US troops left Afghanistan and the Taliban took power, deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan reached their highest level in nearly four years, indicating a growing insecurity in the region that could harm business and investments.

According to data gathered by the South Asia Terrorism Portal, Pakistan saw 35 attacks in August, with at least 52 civilians killed, the highest number since February 2017.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an offshoot of the Afghan militant group that has been bolstered by developments next door, has been blamed for the majority of the carnage.



According to the research, lethal terrorist assaults in Pakistan soared to their greatest level in more than four years after the US military withdrew from war-torn Afghanistan and the Taliban captured Kabul, signalling growing regional instability that analysts warn could come back to punish Islamabad.

With the Taliban in control of Afghanistan, Islamabad is concerned that a spillover of terrorist operations could harm investments, including as China's Belt and Road Initiative, which has seen $25 billion invested in power plants and road projects.



After a bus explosion in July that killed 12 workers, including nine Chinese residents, Pakistan is already under pressure from Beijing, which has asked the government to protect such projects.

The South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) is the region's largest website dedicated to terrorism and low-intensity conflict, providing a database and analytical environment for research and analysis of all extremist movements.

Many militants wanted by Pakistan's government were released from Afghan prisons when the Taliban rose to power, adding to Pakistan's concerns.

The Afghan militant organisation has promised Islamabad that their territory will not be utilised as a terror base, but this has not happened thus far.

(With inputs from agencies)