'Naya Pakistan': 1.5 million unemployed Pakistanis apply for a peon's post

Pakistan's unemployment rate is so high that approximately 1.5 million people applied for a peon position in the country recently.

Regardless, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that the country's unemployment rate is 6.5 percent.

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has highlighted a grim picture of the rising rate of unemployment and said that at least 24 per cent of educated people are jobless at the moment in the country, according to Dawn.



Also read | Pakistan: Statue of Mohammad Ali Jinnah destroyed in blast in Balochistan

The PIDE stated in a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development that 40% of educated (undergraduate or graduate) women were also unemployed across the country.

According to the data, 40 per cent of educated women in Pakistan are unemployed. ×

According to PIDE authorities, several educated people enrol in M.Phil programmes in order to continue learning while looking for a better career.

Because they were not included in the figures, the unemployment rate was similarly skewed.

Dawn also reported, citing officials, that at least 1.5 million people applied for a recently announced peon position in a high court.

Meanwhile, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics' Labour Force Survey (LFS), unemployment in Pakistan has increased from 5.8% in 2017-18 to 6.9% in 2018-19. (PBS).

According to Dawn, unemployment increased in both males and females during Pakistan Tehreek-i-first Insaf's year in office, with male unemployment growing from 5.1 percent to 5.9 per cent and female unemployment rising from 8.3 percent to 10 per cent.



(With inputs from agencies)