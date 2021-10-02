Shura Mujahideen, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan declare 20-day truce in Pakistan’s North, South Waziristan  

Two terror groups active in Pakistan have declared truce with the government.

A militant group active in North Waziristan has announced a 20-day cessation of hostilities to pursue peace with the Pakistani government on Friday. In a statement, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan fighters in South Waziristan have also declared the ceasefire.

Headed by commander Hafiz Gul Bahadur, the Shura Mujahideen of North Waziristan has announced the ceasefire, a report said, citing official sources as saying.

The Shura’s decision seems to have been taken after negotiations were held with the government intermediaries some two weeks ago. The move has also been endorsed by two other militant commanders of North Waziristan, Sadiq Noor and Sadiqullah, the report said.

According to the TTP statement, the leaders have asked all fighters to observe a ceasefire from today to October 20. The leaders are engaged in some "secret talks", said the TTP, without elaborating any further.

Earlier, in an operation against terrorists, a top commander of the Islamic State group was killed in Balochistan province of Pakistan, as per a counter terrorism official.

The development came hours after Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed an attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle in Harnai district of the province, where four soldiers were killed and one was hurt.

In recent months, there have been an uptick in attacks on security forces.

(With inputs from agencies)