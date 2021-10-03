Sarah Everard's killer was put on Parliamentary duty 5 times despite criminal background: Reports

The policeman who killed Sarah Everard was deployed to the Parliamentary Estate five times in the past year, even after incidents of criminal nature.

Wayne Couzens has been jailed for lifetime last week after he abducted, raped and murdered a London woman, Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old woman was heading back home from her friend’s house in Clapham in South London on March 03 when she went missing.

It was later revealed that she was abducted, raped and murdered by Couzens, who had served as a policeman.

Now, local reports have stated that Couzens was deployed for the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in February 2020 to guard diplomatic premises, embassies and such.

However, this has come as a shock as the convict had history of flashing. He had been linked to a flashing incident in 2015 and another similar one a few days before he killed Sarah Everard.

WATCH |

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed that he was deployed to armed static protection duties on the Parliamentary Estate five times between February and July 2020. His guarding duties covered estates such as the House of Lords and House of Commons.

The fact that he was deployed in the Parliamentary duty even with a criminal record has shocked and worried the authorities.

"Like everyone, I have been sickened by the depravity of Wayne Couzens - and heartbroken for the family of Sarah Everard, " Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told local media, house, The Sunday Times. "I have asked the Met to meet me urgently to discuss how this person could have been deemed suitable for deployment here."

He also questioned the police department that how was Couzens allowed to cross the parliamentary threshold with his background. "Further, I will be seeking reassurance that at no time was anyone on the parliamentary estate put at risk, " he said.

It has also been reported that the criminal had used his position to make the victim believe that she was breaching Covid regulations set up by the UK government.