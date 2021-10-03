Queen Elizabeth urges Scottish parliament to tackle climate change

In her speech ahead of the Cop26 climate conference, Queen Elizabeth urged Scotland’s MSPs to tackle climate change and “help create a better, healthier future." She also highlighted the “deep and abiding affection” and happy memories she and the late Duke of Edinburgh shared of Scotland.

The queen was joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camila. Both of them are known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when they are in Scotland. She told told MSPs that as the country emerged from the “adverse and uncertain times” of the pandemic.

She said, "Next month, I will be attending Cop26 events in Glasgow. The eyes of the world will be on the United Kingdom – and Scotland in particular – as leaders come together to address the challenges of climate change."

“There is a key role for the Scottish parliament, as with all parliaments, to help create a better, healthier future for us all, and to engage with the people they represent – especially our young people.”

Speaking at Holyrood for the first time since Prince Philip’s death, the Queen added said, “Today is also a day when we can celebrate those who have made an extraordinary contribution to the lives of other people in Scotland, locally or nationally during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She marked the start of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The queen extended her "warmest and good wishes" to the members of Scottish Parliament.

Several Members of the Scottish Parliament did not applaud to the queen's speech. Many in Scotland want to leave the United Kingdom to be an independent country and rejoin the European Union.

Following the opening ceremony, the Queen and The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay were expected to attend a reception in the Main Hall.