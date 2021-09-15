Top 10 world news: Biden aims to vaccinate 70% world by 2022, Koreas test missiles, and more

Former US President Donald Trump is back in the headlines for another book controversy. A new book, which is due to be launched in a few days, has claimed that Trump was “going rogue” and experts were scared that he could launch a nuclear war on China. Meanwhile, South Korea claims to have conducted its first underwater missile test, just hours after North Korea blasted two ballistic missiles into the sea. In Afghanistan, two of the Taliban's ministers were embroiled in a "serious disagreement" soon after the new Afghan government was constituted.

Click on headlines to read more

Joe Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of world population within a year: Reports

As per the White House, led by Biden, this target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the world’s population 'is ambitious but consistent with existing targets'.

Trump hits out after general claims he informed China about possible US attack

Bob Woodward, in his book, has claimed that Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, was 'certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election'.

SpaceX, Live Streaming: When and where to watch the launch of Inspiration-4?

LIVE STREAMING: SpaceX is set to launch four people into space Wednesday on a three-day mission that is the first to orbit the Earth with exclusively private citizens on board.

Hours apart, rival Koreas test missiles, heightening tensions

Presidential office said in a statement that President Moon Jae-In supervised the test of a domestically-built submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday afternoon.

Taliban leaders Baradar and Haqqani involved in a major dispute: Report

Almost since the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15, there have been rumours of disagreements among various elements of the group's leadership over the nature of the administrative structure in Kabul.

World's largest economies are not in line with the Paris Agreement on climate

The watchdog Climate Action Tracker (CAT) examined the policies of 36 nations and the 27-nation European Union, concluding that all major economies were failing to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Older than Stonehenge and Pyramids of Giza? Camel carvings in Saudi Arabia date back 8,000 years

When the sculptures were discovered, researchers believed that they were 2,000 years old based on similarities with artworks found in Petra, Jordan, the rock site was initially dated from the Nabataean period.

Facebook documents show how toxic Instagram is for teens: Reports

According to one internal Facebook presentation, among teens who reported suicidal thoughts, 13% of British users and 6% of American users blamed Instagram.

US citizens to pay more for organic eggs amid a trade dispute with India

Due to a major trade dispute between India and the United States over the supply and sale of organic soy meal, Americans may have to pay more for organic eggs.

AI to help rangers predict herds' movements to save sacred sites & rock art

A new space technology, termed as SpaceCows program, will help rangers predict where their herd is headed and cull them or fence off from important sites.