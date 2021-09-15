SpaceX, Live Streaming: When and where to watch the launch of Inspiration-4?

SpaceX is set to launch four people into space Wednesday on a three-day mission that is the first to orbit the Earth with exclusively private citizens on board. The crew will all be aboard the Falcon-9 rocket and will be launched from the historic Launch Complex 39A at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. All four members will navigate the Earth for a three-day observation of the planet. The Inspiration-4 will be commanded by billionaire Jared Isaacman, who is the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments. He is also an accomplished pilot. He will be joined by Hayley Arceneaux, who is a nurse and a pediatric cancer survivor, Chris Sembroski, is a US Air Force veteran who now works in the aviation industry, Geology professor Sian Proctor, was a finalist to become a NASA astronaut more than a decade ago.

IN PICS| Mind-blowing facts about SpaceX's all-civilian crew Inspiration4 space mission

Here's all you need to know about the timings and streaming of the launch:

WHEN TO WATCH INSPIRATION 4 ALL CIVILIAN MISSION LAUNCH

According to SpaceX, the launch will take place at 5.32 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Friday.

WHERE TO WATCH THE SPACEX INSPIRATION-4 MISSION LAUNCH

Space lovers can begin live-streaming the launch five hours before the actual launch time. They can watch it on LIVE at the webcast.