Mind blowing facts about SpaceX's all-civilian crew Inspiration4 space mission

The flight schedule

Take-off is scheduled on Wednesday beginning at 8:02 pm (0002 GMT Thursday) from the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch window is five hours.

The first stage will separate from the spacecraft at an altitude of about 80 kilometers and will automatically return to Earth for future use.

During manned flights, the second stage usually separates about ten minutes after take-off.

The Dragon capsule will orbit Earth for three days at an altitude higher than the ISS.

After that, it will descend back to Earth, landing off the coast of Florida with the help of giant parachutes.

