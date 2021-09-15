Taliban leaders Abdul Ghani Baradar and Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani involved in a major dispute: Report 

According to top Taliban sources quoted by the BBC, two of the Taliban's ministers were embroiled in a "serious disagreement" soon after the new Afghan government was constituted.

While their supporters brawled outside the presidential palace in Kabul, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban government's deputy prime minister, and Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, the Haqqani Network's minister for refugees and a senior leader, exchanged "heated words."

According to the BBC, disagreements developed regarding who won the election against the US and the composition of the cabinet.



The Taliban, on the other hand, has refuted these reports.

Almost since the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15, there have been rumours of disagreements among various elements of the group's leadership over the nature of the administrative structure in Kabul.

The Taliban's political office is thought to be opposed to the Haqqani Network, which is the Taliban's main fighting wing and has deep ties to Pakistan's military establishment.

There were also divisions between leaders from Kandahar province, the Taliban's traditional heartland, and those from the north and east of the country.

Following reports that Baradar had been shot and injured during a brawl at the presidential palace in Kabul, the leader delivered an audio message on Monday stating that he was alive and "away on trips."

According to a Taliban source quoted by BBC Pashto, Baradar and Haqqani, the minister for refugees, "exchanged heated words while their followers brawled nearby."

Another senior Taliban member stationed in Qatar, as well as a source close to the parties involved, "confirmed that an argument occurred late last week."

