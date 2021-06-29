Top 10 world news: Bali passenger ship accident, Bolsonaro at fault, and more

A passenger ship with several people on board sank off Bali in Indonesia. Meanwhile, a day after Japan's deputy defence minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Taiwan should be protected as a "democratic country", China said the statement seriously violated the principles of China-Japan Joint Communique. China has also temporarily banned fishing for squids in parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans amid reports of overfishing which was led to scarcity. In Nigeria, several media organisations are concerned that the Nigerian government might bring in stricter rules and regulations to clamp down on freedom of media in the country.

Passenger ship sinks off Indonesia's Bali island: Report

The KMP Yunice ship had at least 41 passengers and 15 crew members when it sank, reports said.

China fumes after Japanese minister calls Taiwan a 'country'

Japanese minister Yasuhide Nakayama, during a talk with a think tank, had said there was a growing threat of Chinese and Russian collaboration while questioning the "One China" policy.

Researchers claim Brazil could have saved 400,000 Covid deaths

Researchers claim that stricter social distancing measures and an early start to the Covid vaccination programmes could have prevented at least 80 per cent of the Covid deaths registered in Brazil.

Covishield becomes collateral damage in the inter EU tussle on Chinese vaccine

The EU member countries were divided over allowing the Chinese vaccines, Sinopharm and Sino vac, and Russian vaccine Sputnik V as the bloc opens up for travel.

Delhi: New virus, Cytomegalovirus, found in Covid patients

As the world prepares itself against the new and emerging Delta Plus strain of the coronavirus, India has reported a new type of virus in people who have already suffered COVID-19.

China's CoronaVac vaccine 'well tolerated and safe' for children and adolescents: Lancet

The World Health Organization(WHO) had approved China's two-dose CoronaVac for emergency use listing after finding it "safe, effective and quality-assured".

Species of 'extinct' mouse rediscovered after 150 years in Australia

A mouse, whose species was believed to have been extinct more than 150 years ago, has been rediscovered in islands off Western Australia.

China to temporarily ban squid fishing in parts of Pacific & Atlantic Oceans

China reportedly accounts for 70 per cent of global squid catch and its ships sail far and wide looking for the fish while travelling as far as West African and Latin American waters.

New Zealand researchers' new 'weight loss' device labelled as 'torture'

A group of New Zealand researchers have created a new weight-loss device that uses magnets to shut a person’s jaw together to keep them from chewing.

'Freedom of press?': Nigeria's media fears restrictions after Twitter ban

After the fight between social media platform, Twitter, and the government of Nigeria, media houses fear it might be their chance of coming under the hammer.