Keep your jaw shut: New Zealand researchers' new 'weight loss' device labelled as 'torture'

Jogging, gym sessions, dieting, green tea consumption, yoga, and more, there are dozens of ways to lose weight but keeping your jaw shut is a new ‘scientific’ way to lose weight now.

A group of New Zealand researchers have created a new weight-loss device that uses magnets to shut a person’s jaw together to keep them from chewing.

The setting up of the new device is done by a dentist who fits magnets and locks bolts to the patient’s upper and lower molars. This allows the jaw to open only for two millimetres that restricts the patient from eating any solid food.

Otago and UK researchers have developed a world-first weight-loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic: an intra-oral device that restricts a person to a liquid diet.

After getting this device, the patient is forced to consume only fluids and the patient can only breathe, speak and drink after applying this device.

This device is a "non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures," explained Lead researcher Paul Brunton, from the University of Otago's school of health sciences.

The device has been tried by seven women in the present month who lost an average of 6.36kg (14lbs) each within two weeks of trial.

"After 24 hours, the participants indicated that they occasionally felt embarrassed, self-conscious and that life, in general, was less satisfying," a report from the researchers read. "Nevertheless, all the participants got accustomed to the device during the treatment period and were able to work effectively in their usual employment."

However, one woman did dit to melting chocolate and consuming fizzy drinks while using the device.

Researchers believe this device is a "world-first weight-loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic".

The device, however, has also faced huge criticism on social media as people believe this device is a method of torture, rather than weight loss. Some users also linked it to the method of contraption to jaw wiring of the 80s.

However, researchers have argued that the device has been approved by an ethics committee.