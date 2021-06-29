Bank accidentally deposits $50 billion in US couple's account

Have you ever woken up startled by a message from your bank informing you that an amount of nearly $50 billion has been deposited in your account? That seems like a near-to-impossible story.

A family in Louisiana, US, had a momentary reason to celebrate when they received a message saying a large sum of money has been deposited in their account.

A real estate agent in Baton Rogue, Darren James, and his wife were shocked when they got to know that someone had deposited $50 billion in their bank account. “It was a great feeling while it was there to see that many zeroes in your account. It was pretty neat to see what it looked like,” James told local media.

At first, the couple assumed the huge sum of money might have been left to them by some unknown rich uncle in his will, but they still rang up their bank to report this bizarre incident.

Upon confirmation, the bank did confirm that the money has been mistakenly deposited into James’ account. The bank did not, however, reveal where did the money come from or where was it supposed to be deposited.

As soon as the error was spotted, the bank officials started the process of reversing the transaction, which took a few days.

The family was hoping to help people, including a children’s hospital if they would have been allowed to keep the money. “There's enough greatness in this world where we can all have a life we never thought was possible so if I did have $50 billion, I would bless others,” James said.