China's CoronaVac vaccine 'well tolerated and safe' for children and adolescents: Lancet

According to a Lancet study, China's CoronaVac vaccine was tested in children and adolescents aged 3–17 years and found to be "well-tolerated and safe".

The study said CoronaVac was immunogenic in healthy children and adolescents aged 3–17 years. The study evaluated both doses.

The World Health Organization(WHO) had approved China's two-dose CoronaVac for emergency use listing after finding it "safe, effective and quality-assured".

The research found most adverse reactions occurred within seven days after vaccination and participants recovered within 48 hours with injection site pain and fever being the most common.

The prevalence of adverse reactions was highest in participants aged 12–17 years followed by 3–5 years and 6–11 years, it said.

One participant during the analysis showed pneumonia which was unrelated to vaccination, the study informed. The mean age of study participants was 8.3 years in phase 1 and 9.2 years in phase 2.

In the phase 1 trial, the Lancet study said it took blood and urine samples after each dose and tested them to investigate any abnormal changes in haematology, biochemistry, and urine routine indexes.

"The blood samples were collected on day 0, 28, and 56 from participants in phase 1, and on day 0 and 56 in phase 2 to evaluate the neutralising antibody," the research paper said.

The serious adverse events was recorded throughout the study as the study informed follow-up will continue until 12 months after the second dose.

The adverse events were graded according to the China National Medical Products Administration guidelines with the trials run in Hebei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Zanhuang.

(With inputs from Agencies)

