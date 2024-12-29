Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday Moscow is not satisfied with Ukraine peace proposal put forward by the Trump transition team. Citing leaks and Trump’s interview with Time magazine on 12 December, Lavrov said, “He is talking about ‘freezing’ hostilities along the line of engagement and transferring further responsibility for confronting Russia to the Europeans."

Advertisment

In other news, Azeri President has blamed the shooting from Russia for the tragic plane crash that killed 38 people on Christmas day. Ilham Aliyev regretted that "some circles" in Russia were trying to hide the truth, hinting that some tried to stir confusion by sowing false narratives.

The death toll in South Korea's plane crash rose to 179 people, with authorities saying just two people were rescued alive from the wreckage. Jeju Airlines has issued an apology. In a statement, the airline said, "We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern."

Click on the headlines to read more.

Advertisment

Russia 'not satisfied' with Trump's Ukraine peace plan: Report

Russia is not satisfied with proposals reportedly made by US President-elect Donald Trump's team to postpone Ukraine's NATO membership and the deployment of peacekeepers, said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during an interview with the Russian News Agency TASS on Sunday (December 29).

Advertisment

Azerbaijan president confirms plane crash caused by Russian shooting, regrets ‘false narrative’

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a statement Sunday (Dec 29), blamed ‘shooting’ from Russia for the tragic plane crash that killed 38 people on December 25. The plane was reportedly hit in Russian space, causing it to go down in Kazakhstan.

South Korea plane tragedy: Death toll rises to 179; crash site declared special disaster zone

In South Korea, a plane carrying 181 people crashed at Muan airport in the country's southwest on Sunday (Dec 29), reported Yonhap news agency.

Border calm as Taliban, Pakistan agree to cease hostilities after fatal clashes



Pakistan and Afghan Taliban forces have agreed on ceasing hostilities along the border following deadly clashes over the weekend, sources in the Pakistani government have claimed.

Georgia: Pro-Russia prez sworn in behind closed doors as outgoing leader strikes defiant tone



Georgia’s pro-Western outgoing president, Salome Zourabichvili, has announced she will vacate the presidential palace but insists she remains the country’s legitimate leader after refusing to hand over the keys to her successor.

Israel's Netanyahu to undergo prostate surgery; Justice Minister to serve as acting PM



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested that his court hearings, where he was set to testify this week, be cancelled due to a medical procedure he is scheduled to go through.

Explained: ISRO to test robotic arms, plant growth in space



ISRO's PSLV-C60/SPADEX (Space Docking Experiment) mission which will launch on 30th December 2024, is all about high-profile experiments that are aimed at enabling India's human spaceflight ambitions and exploration missions like Chandrayaan-4.

PM Modi remembers Raj Kapoor and Mohd Rafi in 2024's last Mann Ki Baat



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered four icons of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Tapan Sinha in their birth centenary year in his last Mann Ki Baat address of 2024.

WTC Final 2025: India's qualification chances and scenarios | Read



India's World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 qualification chances took a severe hit after South Africa beat Pakistan on Sunday (Dec 29) to become the first finalist. India, looking for their third consecutive WTC Final, will now have to win the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 3-1 to stay independent of other results.

BGT: Nitish Reddy says best way is 'to go instinctively' on MCG Day 5



India all-rounder and first-inning centurion Nitish Kumar says that India need to go 'instinctively' on the fifth day of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Boxing Day Test has one day left, and Australia lead by 330+ plus runs with their last wicket still standing.