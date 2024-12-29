Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested that his court hearings, where he was set to testify this week, be cancelled due to a medical procedure he is scheduled to go through.

In Netanyahu's absence, Justice Minister Yariv Levin will temporarily serve as acting prime minister, as reported by local media. Defence Minister Israel Katz has been given the authority to convene the security cabinet if necessary.

Netanyahu will undergo prostate surgery under general anaesthesia on Sunday (29 December) and will remain in hospital for several days. As per media reports, the surgery will take place in an underground facility amid concerns of rocket fire.

The request was submitted to the Jerusalem District Court by his lawyer, Amit Hadad, who said, “At this stage, the court is requested to cancel the hearings scheduled for this week.” He also added that he will “update the court going forward.”

“The hearing is expected to resume next week, on Monday, January 6,” the court said, and wished for Netanyahu’s "refuah sheleima," or a speedy recovery. Netanyahu last testified in court on 10 December and has appeared six times so far to answer charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

What are the charges against Netanyahu?

Netanyahu was first indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu, who has pleaded not guilty, denies all allegations. The trial against him began in 2020.

In one case, prosecutors claim Netanyahu gave regulatory benefits worth approximately 1.8 billion shekels (around $500 million) to Bezeq Telecom. In exchange, they claim, he sought favourable coverage for himself and his wife, Sara, on a news website controlled by Shaul Elovitch, the company’s former chairman. This case involves charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Another case accuses Netanyahu and his wife of accepting gifts worth nearly 700,000 shekels (around $210,000) from Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and Israeli citizen, and James Packer, an Australian billionaire. The alleged gifts included luxury items like champagne and cigars, and prosecutors claim Netanyahu provided assistance to Milchan in business matters.

The third case involves claims that Netanyahu negotiated with Arnon Mozes, the owner of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, for favourable media coverage. In return, Netanyahu allegedly promised to support legislation that would curb the growth of a rival newspaper.

(With inputs from agencies)