Five Israeli protesters calling for the release of hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October were detained outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Saturday (December 28).

Advertisment

According to the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, around 20 demonstrators gathered early in the morning near the prime minister’s home. Using loudspeakers, they accused Netanyahu of enjoying the comforts of home while the hostages endured suffering in tunnels, adding the hostages were “cold, tortured and sick.”

Also read: IDF rejects Hamas accusation of setting Gaza hospital on fire

“Everything is closing in on you. We, the people, will not forget and will not forgive,” they chanted while beating drums and blowing horns. Police said that the arrests were made due to breaches of noise regulations.

Advertisment

Chances of ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas before Trump's inauguration low: Report

Meanwhile, US and Israeli officials have said that chances of securing hostage-ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on 20 January are low. According to the US news site Axios, officials fear that if no deal is reached by then, the transition to the new administration could delay negotiations even further.

This comes after Israeli negotiators returned from eight days of talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, without reaching an agreement. CIA Director Bill Burns and White House Middle East adviser Brett McGurk, who had joined the discussions last week, have also returned to Washington.

Advertisment

Also read: Italian airports, foreign ministry targeted in cyberattack by pro-Russia group

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas exchanged blame over the stalled negotiations. Hamas accused Israel of making unacceptable new demands despite serious discussions, while Prime Minister Netanyahu said that Hamas was "reneging on understandings that have already been reached."

President-elect Trump warned that there would be “hell to pay in the Middle East” if Hamas fails to release the hostages by 20 January. A source close to him told Axios that no specific plan is in place if the deadline passes.

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)