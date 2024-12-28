

An Israeli raid targeting Hamas militants near the Kamal Adwan Hospital on Friday (Dec 27) has put the last functioning major medical facility in northern Gaza out of service, alleged the World Health Organization (WHO).

Advertisment

Key hospital or Hamas lair?

According to the WHO, critical hospital departments were severely damaged during the operation. "Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," it said in a statement on X.

Also read | Israeli forces evacuate Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza

Advertisment

The WHO expressed concern for the 60 health workers and 25 critically ill patients, including those on ventilators, who reportedly remain in the hospital. Patients in moderate to severe condition have been evacuated to the non-functional Indonesian Hospital, it said, adding that it was "deeply concerned for their safety."

The UN health body described the ongoing hostilities as catastrophic for Gaza's healthcare system, stating, "The systematic dismantling of the health system in Gaza is a death sentence for tens of thousands of Palestinians in need of health care."

However, the Israeli military alleged that the hospital was being used by Hamas as a "key stronghold for terrorist organisations".

Advertisment

Conflicting claims

The Israeli military, in a statement, claimed that the hospital was being used as a hideout for "terrorist operatives" since operations in northern Gaza intensified in October.

Tel Aviv said that before launching the operation near the Kamal Adwan Hospital, its troops "facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians, patients, and medical personnel".

Also read | 15,000 devices failed to explode during Israel's pager operation against Hezbollah: Report

Hamas denied allegations that its operatives were present in the hospital and accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting the facility. In a statement, the group said, "The enemy's lies about the hospital aim to justify the heinous crime committed by the occupation army today, involving the evacuation and burning of all hospital departments as part of a plan for extermination and forced displacement."

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry quoting hospital director Hossam Abu Safiyeh alleged that Israeli troops had "set on fire all surgery departments of the hospital" and "evacuated the entire medical staff and displaced people".

(With inputs from agencies)