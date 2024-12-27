Israeli forces evacuated one of northern Gaza's last functioning hospitals on Friday (Dec 27), according to the medics. Further, all kinds of communications were disabled with Palestinian medical staff, patients and journalists.

Kamal Adwan Hospital located in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, was evacuated by the Israeli occupation forces.

The head of the nursing department at the hospital, Eid Sabbah, said that at around 7 pm, the military gave the administration 15 minutes to evacuate patients and staff into its courtyard.

Following this, the Israeli military entered the hospital and evacuated the remaining patients, Sabbah said.

Earlier today, the Israeli military said that it was carrying out an operation in the area of the hospital, which it called a "Hamas terrorist stronghold".

It added that the troops had "facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians, patients and medical personnel" from the hospital before beginning the operation.

The Israeli military, however, did not mention where the patients would be taken. However, earlier this week, an Israeli official said that they intend to relocate the people at the Kamal Adwan Hospital to the nearby Indonesian hospital.

"It's dangerous because there are patients in the ICU department in a coma and in need of ventilation machines and moving them will put them in danger," Dr Sabbah said, adding, "If the army intends to continue removing these patients, they will need specialised vehicles."

This comes a day after an Israeli air strike on the hospital killed approximately 50 people, including five Palestinians staff members of the hospital.

A building opposite the hospital was targeted by Israeli warplanes, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya said, adding that the attack led to the death of a paediatrician and a lab technician, as well as their families.

Hamas remains the obstacle

As the ceasefire talks continue between Israel and Hamas, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Friday said that Hamas remains the main obstacle to a deal.

He stressed that the US efforts to secure a deal continue and that it will not give up.

“It is because of Hamas throwing up obstacles or refusing to move on any of these details that we are still not at a conclusion,” Kirby says during a press briefing.

“We’re very, very close,” he added.

