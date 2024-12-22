Washington, United States

The United States on Saturday (Dec 21) announced that it had struck targets in Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, hours after missile attacks on Israeli capital Tel Aviv by Houthi rebels.

The retaliatory strikes come after a Houthi-fired missile struck Tel Aviv, wounding 16 people, marking the second such assault in two days.

US retaliation

A Houthi missile storage facility and a "command-and-control facility" in Sanaa were among targets of the US military. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces also intercepted multiple Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea, a vital trade route.

This year has seen repeated US and UK strikes on Houthi-controlled areas following attacks by the Iran-backed rebels on global shipping in the Red Sea.

Attack on Tel Aviv

In Tel Aviv, the Houthi ballistic missile attack on "a military target of the Israeli enemy" caused extensive damage to buildings.

Israel, in a statement, said its missile defence systems failed to intercept the projectile fully.

"One projectile launched from Yemen was identified, and unsuccessful interception attempts were made," it said on its Telegram channel after alert sirens sounded.

The Israeli military, in later statements, alleged that civilian targets were deliberately targeted and advised civilians to follow safety protocols as the country's "aerial defence is not hermetic".

In a separate incident, Israel intercepted a drone approaching from the east on Saturday. Though its origin remains unclear, similar attacks have been attributed to other pro-Iran factions, like the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strong warning to the Houthis, stating that those who attack Israel would face "a very heavy price."

"After Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis are almost the last remaining arm of Iran's axis of evil," he said.

Israeli forces in their retaliatory attack struck multiple Houthi targets in Yemen, including in the capital Sanaa. Rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Huthi said nine civilians were killed in the strikes.

Houthi rebels vow continued attacks

The Houthis have intensified their missile and drone attacks on Israel since the Gaza conflict erupted over a year ago, most of which have been intercepted.

The rebels, in a statement on Saturday, vowed to continue their attacks "until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted".

(With inputs from agencies)