Georgia’s pro-Western outgoing president, Salome Zourabichvili, has announced she will vacate the presidential palace but insists she remains the country’s legitimate leader after refusing to hand over the keys to her successor.

Advertisment

“I remain the only legitimate president. I will leave the presidential palace and stand with you, carrying with me the legitimacy, the flag and your trust,” Zourabichvili said.

She criticised the ongoing parliamentary proceedings, describing them as a “genuine parody” that Georgia does not deserve.

Her comments came as thousands of protesters gathered in the capital, Tbilisi, opposing the inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Advertisment

Closed door swearing-in ceremony for the first time in Georgia's history

A former footballer and far-right politician supported by the pro-Moscow Georgian Dream (GD) party, Kavelashvili was sworn in as president during a parliamentary ceremony held behind closed doors.

Zourabichvili argued that Kavelashvili’s election was not legitimate, claiming that the parliamentary vote that selected him came from a fraudulent election held in October. She, alongside pro-European Union demonstrators, has called for new elections.

Advertisment

Also read: US sanctions ex-Georgia prime minister Ivanishvili for undermining nation's 'future' to benefit Russia

However, the Georgian Dream party and the country’s election commission maintain that the October election was free and fair. The party, which controls the parliament, also asserts that Kavelashvili is the rightful president.

During his inauguration speech, 53-year-old Kavelashvili praised Georgia’s “traditions, values, national identity, the sanctity of the family, and faith.” He added, “Our history clearly shows that, after countless struggles to defend our homeland and traditions, peace has always been one of the main goals and values for the Georgian people.”

Kavelashvili, a former Georgian Dream MP and the sole candidate for the presidency, has faced widespread rejection. Georgia’s four main opposition parties have refused to recognise his presidency and have boycotted parliament.

Also read: 'Unacceptable and incompatible': France warns over threats against Georgia's pro-EU president

Tensions in the country have grown in recent months. Georgian Dream has faced criticism for refusing to impose Western sanctions on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The party has also distanced itself from its declared goal of joining the EU and NATO, labelling Western allies the “global war party.”

While the Georgian constitution mentions the country’s EU aspirations, the ruling party announced in November that it would not seek EU accession talks until 2028. This decision led to days of protests, during which riot police used tear gas and water cannons on demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies)