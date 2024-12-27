'Unacceptable and incompatible': France warns over threats against Georgia's pro-EU president

The Georgian ruling party's threats against pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili are "unacceptable and incompatible" with European values, France said on Friday (Dec 27).

Georgia is gearing up for Sunday's inauguration of ruling party loyalist Mikheil Kavelashvili as president after his election was declared "illegitimate" by the outgoing leader and the pro-Western opposition.

"The Georgian Dream's threats of imprisoning President Zurabishvili are unacceptable and incompatible with any European perspective," French European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad said on X.

"The violence and intimidation against demonstrators must stop. France supports European and democratic aspirations of the Georgian people," Haddad added.

Zurabishvili, a former French diplomat, has refused to step down until the government announces fresh parliamentary elections.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said 72-year-old Zurabishvili's failure to leave the presidential palace "would constitute a criminal offence punishable by many years of imprisonment".

Zurabishvili is popular among protesters who see her as a beacon of Georgia's European aspirations and many have vowed to defend her against any attempted eviction from the presidential palace.

Kavelashvili's inauguration is expected to further escalate the political crisis which has seen mass pro-EU demonstrations.