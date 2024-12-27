Prominent World Leaders Who Died in 2024

Russian opposition leader and one of the biggest critics of President Vladimir Putin died in February.
Former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was one of the most consequential world leaders, who died in a helicopter crash in May this year.
John Prescott served as the former deputy prime minister of the UK died in November this year.
Pinera, served as two-time president of Chile from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022, died in February this year.
The 54th president of Peru, died in September 2024 at the age of 86. He died after battling cancer for a long time.
Aziz served key positions in successive Pakistani administration. He died in January at the age of 94.
