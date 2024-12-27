Prominent World Leaders Who Died in 2024

Alexei Navalny (1976-2024)

Russian opposition leader and one of the biggest critics of President Vladimir Putin died in February.

Ebrahim Raisi (1960-2024)

Former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was one of the most consequential world leaders, who died in a helicopter crash in May this year.

John Prescott (1938-2024)

John Prescott served as the former deputy prime minister of the UK died in November this year.

Sebastián Pinera (1949-2024)

Pinera, served as two-time president of Chile from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022, died in February this year.

Alberto Fujimori (1938-2024)

The 54th president of Peru, died in September 2024 at the age of 86. He died after battling cancer for a long time.

Sartaj Aziz (1929-2024)

Aziz served key positions in successive Pakistani administration. He died in January at the age of 94.