Top 10 world news: All killed in Nepal plane crash, Dnipro attack's death toll rises, and more

On Monday, the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal confirmed that all the passengers and crew who were on board the ill-fated aircraft, which crashed on Sunday, have been killed. This has been termed the deadliest aviation disaster in the history of the Himalayan nation. Meanwhile, the death toll in a missile strike on Dnipro's apartment increased to 40 people as the mayor of the city said that there is "minimal" hope of saving more survivors from the debris. In the world of entertainment, S Rajamouli's 'RRR' received two Critics Choice Awards, as it continued its dream run in this season of awards season.

Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population confirmed on Monday (January 16) that all on board an aircraft that crashed on Sunday are dead. The Himalayan nation was left in shock after one of the deadliest aviation disasters in its history.

The toll from the weekend missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine's city of Dnipro had risen to 40 people, including two children, the regional governor said Monday. Rescue operations are still on but the city's mayor had earlier said that the hopes of pulling more survivors from the wreckage are "minimal".

Weather woes don't seem to end for California as the residents battled their ninth successive storm in a three-week period that has brought destructive flooding, heavy snowfalls and killed at least 19. Forecasters say the weather is going to remain bad at the start of the week as well.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan said on Saturday (January 14) that overturning restrictions against women is not a priority, weeks after it passed two orders banning university education for women and banning women from working for aid groups.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, on Monday, will announce new proposals to clamp down on protests. The new proposals as per Reuters will broaden the range of situations in which police are able to act on or end serious disruptions.

Fugitive Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro was caught by the Italian anti-mafia police on Monday. Matteo was apprehended after a 30-year-long manhunt for Italy's most wanted mobster. The 60-year-old reportedly became the "boss of bosses" following the death of Salvatore "The Beast" Riina in November 2022.

The eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Barkat Ali Khan, also known as Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur (89), passed suddenly on Saturday night in Istanbul, the Turkish capital, according to a statement from his office on Sunday.

S Rajamouli's 'RRR' continues its dream run this awards season. On Sunday, the film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, took home two Critics Choice Awards. The 2023 Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles and RRR won in two categories- Best Foreign Language Film and best original song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Italian actress, photojournalist and sex symbol of the 1950s and 60s, Gina Lollobrigida, has died at the age of 95. The sultry Mediterranean icon, who came to represent Italy's vibrant rebirth after World War II and was once called “the most beautiful woman in the world”, was best known for making appearances in 'Beat the Devil', 'Solomon and Sheba' and 'Buona Sera, Mrs Campbell'.