Gina Lollobrigida, Italian star of 1950s and 60s, dies at 95

Italian actress, photojournalist and sex symbol of the 1950s and 60s, Gina Lollobrigida, has died at the age of 95. The sultry Mediterranean icon, who came to represent Italy's vibrant rebirth after World War II and was once called “the most beautiful woman in the world”, was best known for making appearances in 'Beat the Devil', 'Solomon and Sheba' and 'Buona Sera, Mrs Campbell'.

Her former lawyer, Corriere della Sera, spoke to the media on Monday and shared that she had been in the "hospital for some time".

After a humble upbringing, Lollobrigida was cast opposite the biggest Hollywood stars of the time. She shared screen space with Humphrey Bogart, Rock Hudson, Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis and Frank Sinatra and became one of the most recognisable cinema icons of the 1950s and 60s.

Expressing grief over her sudden death, Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter, "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, the protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain eternal."

Lollobrigida was affectionately called La Lollo by her fans in Italy. She became a photographer and sculptor after stepping away from showbiz. Last September, she failed in a bid to win a seat in the Italian parliament for a leftist political party at national elections.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE