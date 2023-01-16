Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR takes home two awards including one for 'Naatu Naatu'

S Rajamouli's 'RRR' continues its dream run this awards season. On Sunday, the film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, took home two Critics Choice Awards. The 2023 Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles and RRR won in two categories- Best Foreign Language Film and best original song 'Naatu Naatu'. Last week, the song won in the Best Song category at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.



In the Best Foreign Language Film cateory, RRR was contending against 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina 1985', 'Bardo', 'False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Close' and 'Decision to Leave.'



A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards read: “Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023 ×



"Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards"— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice)

RRR was the first surprise of the evening, taking home the award for best international film. The film's producer and director SS Rajamouli was present at the ceremony along with music composer MM Kreem and received the awards.



The win further cements the film's chances at the Oscars where it has submitted itself in various categories. The song 'Naatu Naatu' has been composed by MM Kreem and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

RRR has been winning multiple awards at various award ceremonies. The film's director SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award at the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) earlier this month and the film also won the Best Song award at Golden Globes last week. It Is being touted that the film will fetch a few nominations at the Oscars this year. The Oscar 2023 nominations will be announced on January 24.