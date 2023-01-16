'My surgery was...': Rishabh Pant tweets for the first time after the freak car accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has posted his first message following a freak car accident that left him with severe injuries last month. Pant took to his Twitter account to state his surgery was a success and that 'the road to recovery' had begun.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support."

The wicketkeeper batter added that he was looking forward to getting back on the field soon.

"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed."

The 25-year-old is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and will remain there until he fully recovers.

He had previously been hospitalised at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, from where the BCCI had flown him to Mumbai for additional care.

Pant was travelling alone to his hometown in the Roorkee district of the north Indian state of Uttarakhand in his Mercedes car when the accident took place. Soon after the accident, the car caught fire and Pant had to seek the help of nearby people to shatter the glass window to roll out of the car.

Disturbing videos and images of Pant seriously injured went viral on social media platforms as people feared the worst. However, the quick action of the passersby meant that Pant received treatment in quick time and remained out of danger.

The accident was serious and Pant may easily take more than a year to recover properly. He was expected to play a big role in India's defence of the Border-Gavaskar trophy as well as the upcoming World Cups. However, the injury means that he will be missing out on the action.

Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and its Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has already informed that the left-hander will be missing the upcoming season of IPL.

"It will take time to heal. We cannot do anything. It's an accident. He is just 23. He has got a lot of time. Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with DC. It will be a great IPL. We will do well. Pant's injury will affect DC."

An official update on Pant's absence period is awaited but fans continue to hope and pray for him to recover to his fullest.

(With inputs from agencies)